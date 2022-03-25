STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lankan fishermen approach us for food, fuel, liquor: TN fishers

TN fishers said they’d shared some uncooked rice, alcohol and even cooked flavoured rice with the Lankans.  

Published: 25th March 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: With the economic crisis in Sri Lanka spiralling, coastal delta fishers in Tamil Nadu told TNIE that over the past month their Lankan counterparts have started approaching them at sea with desperate requests for food, fuel and even liquor. TN fishers said they’d shared some uncooked rice, alcohol and even cooked flavoured rice with the Lankans.  

Palk Bay fishers set out to sea with cooking essentials and other supplies to meet their needs over the day-and-a-half-long trip. 

“Recently, some of us came across some Lankan fishers at mid-sea. They requested our men to give them any extra food items and supplies. In the past, they have violently demanded our materials but this time they appeared very desperate and sought our help very politely,” recounted a fisher from Kodiyakarai in Nagapattinam district on the condition of anonymity.

TNIE heard of similar encounters from three other fishers from different coastal delta districts. The fishers sought anonymity as they might have crossed into Sri Lankan waters. 

“We normally know Sri Lankans approaching us at sea means trouble. But, this time, to our surprise, they asked for our essentials politely,” a fisher from Jegathapattinam in Pudukkottai district said. However, some of the other fishers told TNIE that they had shared extra uncooked rice and liquor with them.   

However, the fisheries department was not amused to learn of these encounters, as they come amid regular arrests of TN fishers by the Lankan navy, including on Thursday. “We are issuing tokens only for fishing, not for any other activity. We advise the fishers to stay away from the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). ,” said KS Palanisamy, the Commissioner of Fisheries Department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
economic crisis Sri Lanka Sri Lankan fishermen Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp