STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu commercial taxes department clocks all-time high in revenue generation

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy said the revised budget estimate for 2021-22 was fixed at Rs 96,109.66 crore and the target was achieved on February 15.

Published: 25th March 2022 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Chart, arrow, economy, results, graph, retail, sales

For representational purpose.. (Photo | Pixabay)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The commercial taxes and registration department in Tamil Nadu has achieved the all-time highest in terms of revenue generated during the 2021-22 financial year, the state government said on Friday.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy, in an official release, said the revised budget estimate for 2021-22 was fixed at Rs 96,109.66 crore and the target was achieved on February 15.

"As of March 24, 2022, the commercial taxes department has generated revenues of Rs 1,00,346.01 crore", he said. The registration department had set a target of Rs 13,252.67 crore under the revised budget estimate for 2021-22 and has breached it on March 23, 2022. As of March 24, the registration department has collected revenue of Rs 13,406.51 crore, he said.

Following the increase in revenue, the commercial taxes and registration department during the current financial year has surpassed the projected revenue target and achieved the feat, the release added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tax
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp