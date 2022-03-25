STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu logs 37 new Covid-19 cases, zero fatalities

Chennai, among districts, recorded 11 new cases while 15 districts reported below 10. Among those detected with the infection today, 20 were men and 17 women, the bulletin said.

Published: 25th March 2022 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

covid-19 lockdown, coronavirus lockdown

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 37 new Covid-19 infections and took the total to 34,52,612 so far. There were no deaths, so the toll remains at 38,025, said the Department of Health.

Recoveries rose to 34,14,141 with 66 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, and there were 446 active infections, said a bulletin.

Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Tenkasi, and Tiruvarur reported zero active infections. A total of 32,259 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Cumulatively, the number of specimens examined was 6,54,22,215 until now. On Saturday, the 26th mega vaccination camp would be held across the State.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian and Minister for Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises T M Anbarasan were scheduled to inspect the camp in Chennai.

The weekly camps were being from September 2021. Until now, 10,06,29,631 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

