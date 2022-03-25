TN to soon get new facility to monitor high-risk litigations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will soon be redesigning the Integrated Court Case Monitoring System (ICCMS) to create a separate facility for High-Risk Litigations (HRLs). According to a Government Order, the Public Department will join hands with the National Informatics Centre to establish the facility within ICCMS. Once it is created, the Advocate General, the department concerned or finance department can mark an ICCMS entry as HRLs and it will move to the new facility.

Following an announcement by Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan that a Litigation Risk Management System (LRMS) will be created to monitor all high-risk litigations relating to taxation, land, personnel and procurement issues, the G.O has classified HRLs into six categories apart from giving powers to the finance secretary to increase or decrease the financial threshold of HRLs.

Currently, this includes all taxation cases where claim against an individual or entity by the government exceeds Rs 100 crore. Apart from taxation cases, the G.O also classifies as HRL those cases involving a question of law, where an adverse judicial decision could cause a revenue loss or have financial implication exceeding `500 crore. Similarly, litigations over contractual disputes and wage settlements before tribunals and judicial forums, where loss of cases can cause expenditure of Rs 500 crore or more also come under HRL.

Cases where the scale of pay awarded to any category of employee or pensioner is challenged irrespective of financial implication (subject to condition that there are more than 500 employees across departments) and cases pertaining to public procurement that is challenged in High Court or Supreme Court where the procurement value exceeds Rs 1,000 crore, also come under HRLs.

Similarly, a six-member Litigation Advisory and Oversight Committee headed by former judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court K Kannan is being constituted to help departments regarding HRLs.