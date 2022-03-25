STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN to soon get new facility to monitor high-risk litigations

The Tamil Nadu government will soon be redesigning the Integrated Court Case Monitoring System (ICCMS) to create a separate facility for High-Risk Litigations (HRLs).

Published: 25th March 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu finance minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

Tamil Nadu finance minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Tamil Nadu government will soon be redesigning the Integrated Court Case Monitoring System (ICCMS) to create a separate facility for High-Risk Litigations (HRLs). According to a Government Order, the Public Department will join hands with the National Informatics Centre to establish the facility within ICCMS. Once it is created, the Advocate General, the department concerned or finance department can mark an ICCMS entry as HRLs and it will move to the new facility. 

Following an announcement by Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan that a Litigation Risk Management System (LRMS) will be created to monitor all high-risk litigations relating to taxation, land, personnel and procurement issues, the G.O has classified HRLs into six categories apart from giving powers to the finance secretary to increase or decrease the financial threshold of HRLs.

Currently, this includes all taxation cases where claim against an individual or entity by the government exceeds Rs 100 crore. Apart from taxation cases, the G.O also classifies as HRL those cases involving a question of law, where an adverse judicial decision could cause a revenue loss or have financial implication exceeding `500 crore. Similarly, litigations over contractual disputes and wage settlements before tribunals and judicial forums, where loss of cases can cause expenditure of Rs 500 crore or more also come under HRL.

Cases where the scale of pay awarded to any category of employee or pensioner is challenged irrespective of financial implication (subject to condition that there are more than 500 employees across departments) and cases pertaining to public procurement that is challenged in High Court or Supreme Court where the procurement value exceeds Rs 1,000 crore, also come under HRLs.

Similarly, a six-member Litigation Advisory and Oversight Committee headed by  former judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court K Kannan is being constituted to help departments regarding HRLs. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp