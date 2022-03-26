DMK dashes off defamation notice to Annamalai for attributing malicious motives to CM’s Dubai visit

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning BJP State president K Annamalai for alleging that Chief Minister MK Stalin has gone to Dubai to deposit his money there, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi on Saturday “If Annamalai fails to tender an unconditional apology within 24 hours for his remarks and pay damages to the tune of Rs 100 crore in 48 hours of receipt of the notice, criminal and civil proceedings will be initiated.”

Addressing a press conference at the DMK headquarters here, Bharathi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited foreign countries 64 times. Can we say he has gone to these countries to invest the money he had earned?.”

"We have the list of amounts you had received from the previous ruling party in Tamil Nadu by intimidating those in government. If Annamalai fails to correct himself, I will be forced to release the list of amounts he had received during the previous AIADMK regime. If he has the guts, let Annamalai sue me,” Bharathi said.

Bharathi charged that he has been reeling out lies after lies ever since he became the president of the BJP's State unit. "Since assuming office, Chief Minister MK Stalin has been working tirelessly. Now, he is taking part in Expo 2022 in Dubai with a view to attracting investments to Tamil Nadu. Everyone knows who are all meeting the Chief Minister in Dubai. But Annamalai has made certain remarks to cast aspersions on the Chief Minister's visit to Dubai," Bharathi added.