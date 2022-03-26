STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC allows one-year maternity leave for govt staff’s third child

Justice V Parthiban passed the orders allowing a writ petition from a government higher secondary school teacher in Dharmapuri,  K Umadevi.

Published: 26th March 2022

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant order, the Madras High Court has directed the State government to provide one-year maternity leave to a government employee for her third child borne through second marriage as the two children she had got through the first marriage are staying with her legally separated first husband.

Justice V Parthiban passed the orders allowing a writ petition from a government higher secondary school teacher in Dharmapuri,  K Umadevi. She sought orders to quash the order of the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) rejecting her leave application citing the two-children norm and grant her leave from October 2021 to October 2022 with full salary.

The order said that the rejection of the petitioner’s claim for grant of maternity benefits cannot be countenanced in law and therefore, the impugned proceedings passed by the CEO is hereby set aside. He directed the government to sanction maternity leave to the petitioner for the period within two weeks.

The G.O issued on June 20, 2018 extended the benefit to the second delivery, even if a woman government servant had given birth to twins in the first delivery. In the entirety of the facts and circumstances of the case, it cannot be, today, said that the petitioner is having two surviving children at all, the judge noted.

