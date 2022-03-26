Officials told to seal shops selling banned plastics in Nilgiris; liquor outlets warned  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered the authorities concerned to seal shops which stock and sell banned plastic goods in the Nilgiris and save the tourist destination from environmental degradation.

A special bench consisting of Justices V Bharathidasan and N Sathish Kumar issued the direction when a batch of petitions regarding forest issues came up for hearing. The Collector of the Nilgiris, who appeared through video-conferencing, informed the bench that officials are cracking down on the sale of banned plastic goods through surprise checks and had collected Rs 1.25 lakh as fine. The bench said, “Imposing fine will not deter shopkeepers...

We direct the authorities to conduct surprise inspection and whenever they find any shop selling banned plastic items, the authorities are directed to close and seal the said shop immediately.” The bench also warned of severe orders to close TASMAC liquor outlets in the Nilgiris if sale of liquor in plastic bottles is not stopped. Referring to a submission that of the 66 automatic water vending machines, 33 are in better working condition and the remaining ones will be repaired soon, the judges directed completion of repair works by April 9.

Elephant corridor inspection

Meanwhile, the judges stated that they would inspect the elephant corridor along the Palakkad-Coimbatore railway section on April 9 and 10 to assess the situation.