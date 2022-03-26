STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Officials told to seal shops selling banned plastics in Nilgiris; liquor outlets warned  

A special bench consisting of Justices V Bharathidasan and N Sathish Kumar issued the direction when a batch of petitions regarding forest issues came up for hearing.

Published: 26th March 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

EXPress ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered the authorities concerned to seal shops which stock and sell banned plastic goods in the Nilgiris and save the tourist destination from environmental degradation.

A special bench consisting of Justices V Bharathidasan and N Sathish Kumar issued the direction when a batch of petitions regarding forest issues came up for hearing. The Collector of the Nilgiris, who appeared through video-conferencing, informed the bench that officials are cracking down on the sale of banned plastic goods through surprise checks and had collected Rs 1.25 lakh as fine. The bench said, “Imposing fine will not deter shopkeepers...

We direct the authorities to conduct surprise inspection and whenever they find any shop selling banned plastic items, the authorities are directed to close and seal the said shop immediately.” The bench also warned of severe orders to close TASMAC liquor outlets in the Nilgiris if sale of liquor in plastic bottles is not stopped. Referring to a submission that of the 66 automatic water vending machines, 33 are in better working condition and the remaining ones will be repaired soon, the judges directed completion of  repair works by April 9.

Elephant corridor inspection
Meanwhile, the judges stated that they would inspect the elephant corridor along the Palakkad-Coimbatore railway section on April 9 and 10 to assess the situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Nilgiris plastic pollution
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp