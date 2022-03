By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has announced that classes for the first-year Under Graduate courses are set to commence on April 18.

So far 6,000 seats out of a total of 6,200 have been filled. TNAU Dean M Kalyanasundaram said the final phase of counselling to fill 200 seats will be held at TNAU campus on March 29.