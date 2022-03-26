Vegetarian-only highway motels: SETC junks tender

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The transport department on Friday withdrew the tender notice that mandated motels on highways to serve only vegetarian food to passengers. Officials from the food safety department, however, justified the decision to restrict serving non-vegetarian food at motels citing lack of storage facilities and possible health complications for passengers during travel.

At least seven motels were penalised and three were closed in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vellore, Salem and other districts over the past three months for serving poor quality food and other violations.

On Thursday, the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), which manages highway eateries for transport department, invited bids for setting up motels along highways.

After the tender document, which said the bidders should serve only vegetarian food, evoked strong opposition from a section of commuters on social media, the transport department withdrew it and issued a revised tender permitting serving of non-vegetarian food, an official release said.

Sources said the clause to restrict non-vegetarian food at motels was issued in the interest of travellers on the recommendation of food safety department. In September last year, a 10-year-old girl died after consuming a chicken dish at a food plaza in Arani and 20 others were admitted to Tiruvannamalai GH.

Following this, food safety officials raided food plazas and motels and seized large quantity of spoiled batter, chicken and rotten meat. An official from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said, “None of the motels has proper storage facility. Samples of meat and non-vegetarian food seized from highway eateries failed quality test. The meat may have been stored in unhygienic conditions for several days.”

Raw meat, prawn and fish had to be stored at frozen temperature and there should be separate storage facilities for vegetables and other ingredients. Initially, the transport department planned to approach popular private brands for setting up motels, but it was dropped as the government refused to hike the prices of food items.