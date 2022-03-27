STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Clash at indirect polls in Coimbatore leaves six injured

Police resort to lathicharge after DMK councillors try to besiege panchayat office

Published: 27th March 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Tension prevailed at Vellalore panchayat office during the indirect elections to choose president and vice-president on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The police resorted to lathi-charge and detained DMK functionaries after they tried to lay siege to the Vellalore town panchayat office on Saturday. The agitation started after DMK councillors boycotted the indirect election to choose the chairperson for the Vellalore town panchayat on Saturday alleging that the poll was not held in a fair manner. Following this, partymen attempted to siege the office.
Six people, including the husband of a DMK councillor, were injured and two vehicles were damaged by the mob, the police said. 

The Vellalore town panchayat has 15 wards. AIADMK had won eight seats; DMK, six; and independent, one. The fight between DMK and AIADMK for the president and vice-president posts kept the situation tense till the evening. Later, AIADMK councillors Maruthasalam and Ganesan were announced chairman and vice-chairman respectively. Seven DMK councillors who had boycotted the election submitted a petition at the district collectorate demanding to cancel the election, alleging irregularities.Meanwhile, elections at Annur, Thirumalaiyampalayam and Valparai municipalities were held peacefully. 

DMK had won seven out of 15 seats in Annur town panchayat in the recently held local body polls. On Saturday, they chose Parameshwaran (chairman) and Vijayakumar (vice-chairman) unopposed. Similarly, DMK candidates Gokila and S Senthilkumar were elected as vice-chairmen of Thirumalaiyampalayam panchayat and Valparai Municipality respectively.

Indirect elections to the posts of chairperson and vice-president of three town panchayats (Annur, Vellalore and Suleswaranpatti) were originally scheduled for March 4 but later rescheduled to Saturday. Election in Suleswaranpatti was further postponed citing a court hearing. Security at polling stations was beefed up in the district to prevent any untoward incidents.

Comments

