STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Invalid votes spark tension at Thirumangalam

The indirect election for selecting municipal chairman, scheduled for March 4 was postponed due to the absence of councillors. 

Published: 27th March 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI/TIRUNELVELI: Tension prevailed at the municipal office after an argument broke out between officials and DMK cadre on Saturday after six votes were announced invalid during the indirect election for the post of municipal chairman.Sources said in the urban local body election that was held earlier, DMK had won in 19 wards, AIADMK in six, and both DMDK and Congress had secured victory in one ward each in Thirumangalam municipality. 

The indirect election for selecting municipal chairman, scheduled for March 4 was postponed due to the absence of councillors. DMK’s Ramya Muthukumar and Uma Vijayan of AIADMK were in the fray for the indirect election held on Saturday.After bagging 15 out of the 27 total votes, Ramya was announced as winner and was selected as chairperson of the municipality. AIADMK candidate received just six votes, and another six votes were declared invalid. Following the announcement, the DMK cadre were outside the municipal office created ruckus. 

Some of them barged into the office and started arguing with the election officials on the announcement of invalid votes. Due to absence of the councillors, indirect elections for panchayat vice-president in V Pudupatti and for chairman for Courtallam town panchayats were postponed. In V Padupatti (15 wards), only 3 councillors, including panchayat president, turned up. In Courtallam town panchayat elections, out of the total 8 ward councillors, 4 from DMK did not show up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thirumangalam DMK indirect election
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp