STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 522 lakh for scheme to prevent forest fire

The Centre had also conveyed the approval for sanction and net release of Rs 238.90 lakh as first instalment.

Published: 27th March 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

forest fire

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court that the Centre has given administrative approval for the annual plan of operation to implement Centrally sponsored scheme, Forest Fire Prevention and Management, during 2021-22 at a cost of Rs 522.98 lakh on 60:40 per cent cost sharing ratio.

The State also denied charges of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) of under-utilisation of Central funds for the scheme.

A status report by Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary for Tamil Nadu Forest department, filed through Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran on Friday, listed the sanctioned amount and utilisation of funds from 2016-17 to 2020-21. The report was submitted before a special bench of Justices V Bharathidasan and N Sathish Kumar.

Referring to the year 2021-22, the report said the Centre on February 25, 2022 conveyed its administrative approval for the annual plan of operation for the implementation of the scheme at a cost of Rs 522.98 lakh. Sixty per cent of the costs would be borne by the Centre and 40 per cent by the State. The Centre had also conveyed the approval for sanction and net release of Rs 238.90 lakh as first instalment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
forest fire Tamil Nadu Madras High Court
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp