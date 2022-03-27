Tender unconditional apology or face criminal proceedings: DMK tells Annamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Condemning BJP State president K Annamalai for alleging that Chief Minister MK Stalin went to the UAE to deposit his money, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi on Saturday said: “If Annamalai fails to tender an unconditional apology within 24 hours for his remarks and pay damages to the tune of Rs 100 crore in 48 hours of receipt of the notice, criminal and civil proceedings will be initiated.”

Addressing a presser at the DMK headquarters here, Bharathi said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited other countries 64 times. Can we say he went to these countries to invest the money he had earned? We have the list of amounts you had received from the previous ruling party in Tamil Nadu by intimidating those in government. If Annamalai fails to correct himself, I will be forced to release the list of amounts he had received during the previous AIADMK regime. If he has the guts, let Annamalai sue me,” Bharathi said.

Bharathi charged that Annamalai has been dishing out lies after lies ever since he became president of BJP’s State unit. “Ever since he assumed office, the CM has been working tirelessly. Now, he is taking part in Dubai Expo to attract investments to TN,” Bharathi added. Reacting to the DMK’s defamation notice, Annamalai tweeted: “DMK’s first family treats a commoner like me equivalent to a Dubai family like them. I have full faith in our judiciary. Will face all your threats in court. My fight is for Tamil Nadu.”