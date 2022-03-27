STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tender unconditional apology or face criminal proceedings: DMK tells Annamalai

Bharathi charged that Annamalai has been dishing out lies after lies ever since he became president of BJP’s State unit.

Published: 27th March 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

K Annamalai (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

K Annamalai (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Condemning BJP State president K Annamalai for alleging that Chief Minister MK Stalin went to the UAE to deposit his money, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi on Saturday said: “If Annamalai fails to tender an unconditional apology within 24 hours for his remarks and pay damages to the tune of Rs 100 crore in 48 hours of receipt of the notice, criminal and civil proceedings will be initiated.”

Addressing a presser at the DMK headquarters here, Bharathi said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited other countries 64 times. Can we say he went to these countries to invest the money he had earned? We have the list of amounts you had received from the previous ruling party in Tamil Nadu by intimidating those in government. If Annamalai fails to correct himself, I will be forced to release the list of amounts he had received during the previous AIADMK regime. If he has the guts, let Annamalai sue me,” Bharathi said.

Bharathi charged that Annamalai has been dishing out lies after lies ever since he became president of BJP’s State unit. “Ever since he assumed office, the CM has been working tirelessly. Now, he is taking part in Dubai Expo to attract investments to TN,” Bharathi added. Reacting to the DMK’s defamation notice, Annamalai tweeted: “DMK’s first family treats a commoner like me equivalent to a Dubai family like them. I have full faith in our judiciary. Will face all your threats in court. My fight is for Tamil Nadu.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Annamalai MK Stalin BJP
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp