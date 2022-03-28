STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
17-year-old girl and friend arrested for killing mother

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  A 17-year-old girl and her friend were arrested on Sunday for allegedly murdering her 35-year-old mother in Thoothookudi. The deceased was a temporary cleanliness worker at a government hospital in the district. 

Police said, “On information, police found the woman dead with injuries on the nose, cheek, and leg. Her daughter was sitting beside the body.”

Investigation revealed that the girl recently dropped out of a polytechnic college. “After the mother chided her on Saturday, the girl invited her friends—Kannan (22) and Thangakumar (28) of Mullakadu—and murdered the woman,” the sources alleged. While the girl and Kannan were arrested, police are on the lookout for Thangakumar.

