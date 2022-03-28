STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fix defunct water machine at Ukkadam bus stand, passengers and residents urge Coimbatore Corporation

As the gruelling summer season has been tiring the passengers at the Ukkadam bus stand, people have demanded the CCMC to fix the machine and make the station operational.

Published: 28th March 2022 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  With the mercury topping the charts in the city, passengers have urged the Coimbatore Corporation to fix the defunct water vending machines and rejuvenate the drinking water station at the Ukkadam bus stand.

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) set up a drinking water station at the Ukkadam Bus stand in Coimbatore by installing water vending machines where people can get one litre of purified RO water for 1 rupee. Bur the station has been lying dormant for several months now due to the dysfunctional water vending machines.

As the gruelling summer season has been tiring the passengers at the Ukkadam bus stand, people have demanded the CCMC to fix the machine and make the station operational.

"One has to leave the bus terminus to buy a bottle of water as there are no shops inside the bus stand which is not only a tiresome task for a passenger in this scorching summer, but also makes one miss the bus," said Bhuvana, one of the passengers in the Ukkadam bus stand.

"The drinking water station in the bus stand was a boon to the passengers. While a bottle of purified drinking water of 1-litre costs around Rs 20, we used to fill up our bottles with purified water within a few minutes at just one rupee from the vending machine. Also, nowadays we are not getting the 'Amma water bottles' due to a lack of stocks. The officials must take steps to revive the drinking water station in the bus stand at the earliest" she added.

When enquired about it, a CCMC official said, "Currently, the Ukkadam flyover works are in progress and a portion of the Ukkadam bus stand is also taken up for the flyover construction. Works are also carried out near the drinking water station. So, once the works are finished and the bus stand is revamped, the drinking water station will be made functional again."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation drinking water station Ukkadam Bus stand
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp