No bus service, Perambalur government school students forced to walk 6 km to sit for classes

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Hundreds of students at the government higher secondary school at Maruvathur in the district literally dread going to the institution, as a lack of bus services translates to covering as much as six kilometers on foot to attend classes every day.

Students from Kurumbapalayam, Panangur, Kottarai, and Adhanur villages pursue education at the school. The lack of bus services, particularly in the morning hours, leaves the students from Kurumbapalayam and Panangur with few options but to cover a distance of 3 km on foot to reach school. For those students from Kottarai and Adhanur, it has been double the distance on foot for years.

While students mention having placed several petitions in this regard with the District Collectorate and the Perambalur bus depot, they said no action has been taken so far.

P Ragu from Kurumbapalayam, who is pursuing Class 10 at the school in Maruvathur, said, “The bus service to our village is only available at 6 am and at 9.30 am. There is no service during school hours. It takes about an hour to walk three kilometres. After arriving at school we do not feel like studying as we get tired.”

"We can even wait in the evenings and catch the bus. But we definitely need a bus service every morning. I have been walking to school since I was in Class 6,” he further said. Sometimes I cannot even focus on studies owing to the commute, he also said.

Another Class 10 student from Kottarai said, "Special classes are held in school at 8.30 am. But we cannot attend them as we have to walk to school without a bus service. Many girl students are forced to walk, too."

K Senthilkumar, father of a Class 10 student at the school, said, "All the students have been walking to school for years. We have petitioned the concerned authorities but no action has been taken.” “The government said education is more important than the 'Thalikku Thangam’ scheme. It should hence take immediate action," he added.

Attempts to reach Perambalur depot branch manager Raja went in vain.