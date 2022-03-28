STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven held for ganja, drug peddling in Namashivaya Railway Bridge

On Saturday, Nungambakkam police arrested three people selling ganja on the Namashivaya Railway Bridge after receiving a tip-off.

Published: 28th March 2022 04:55 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The city police cracked two cases of ganja and drug peddling and arrested seven persons on Saturday and Sunday. Police also seized 8.7 kg of ganja, 1,230 drug tablets, 11 bottles of cough syrup, four air guns, 135 grams of pellets, and two knives.

The accused were identified as A Suresh alias Kannan (39), Muhammad Jaan (40) and Ibrahim Basha (40). Six kg of ganja was recovered from them and they were remanded.

Meanwhile, Thousand Lights police on Saturday searched a house at TNSCB housing board and found 2.7 kg of ganja, 1,230 banned drug tablets, 11 bottles of cough syrup, four air guns, 135 grams of pellets, and two knives on the terrace. Three accused, Adnan Ali Baig (31), Mohammad Shah Mir Khan (38), and J Naina alias Deepak Kumar (21) were arrested while Mohammad Muhadir (26) was nabbed on Sunday.  

Comments

