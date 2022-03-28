Seven held for ganja, drug peddling in Namashivaya Railway Bridge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police cracked two cases of ganja and drug peddling and arrested seven persons on Saturday and Sunday. Police also seized 8.7 kg of ganja, 1,230 drug tablets, 11 bottles of cough syrup, four air guns, 135 grams of pellets, and two knives.

On Saturday, Nungambakkam police arrested three people selling ganja on the Namashivaya Railway Bridge after receiving a tip-off.

The accused were identified as A Suresh alias Kannan (39), Muhammad Jaan (40) and Ibrahim Basha (40). Six kg of ganja was recovered from them and they were remanded.

Meanwhile, Thousand Lights police on Saturday searched a house at TNSCB housing board and found 2.7 kg of ganja, 1,230 banned drug tablets, 11 bottles of cough syrup, four air guns, 135 grams of pellets, and two knives on the terrace. Three accused, Adnan Ali Baig (31), Mohammad Shah Mir Khan (38), and J Naina alias Deepak Kumar (21) were arrested while Mohammad Muhadir (26) was nabbed on Sunday.