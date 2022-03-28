TANGEDCO gangmen get nod to pursue higher studies

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The TANGEDCO, in a circular, has instructed superintend engineers (SE) in Electricity Distribution Circle (EDC) to grant permission to gangmen to pursue higher education if they wish so.

As per norms, if a government employee wants to study further, they need permission from the higher official concerned. When a few gangmen appointed in 2021 under consolidated pay sought permission, officials refused it saying there was no clarification from the TANGEDCO whether they were allowed to.

Following this, sources said, gangmen appealed higher officials in Chennai for permission to pursue higher education.

After consideration, the TANGEDCO issued an order asking officials to grant permission to gangmen to study further via distance mode.

The order further stated that the gangmen, after completing higher studies, should not seek promotion or transfer.

A gangman, D Balaganesh* of Coimbatore, told TNIE, “I was appointed in 2021 to install electric poles, digging, and other manual works. Recently, I sought permission to do postgraduation in distance mode. As I didn’t get a favourable reply for more than three months, I approached the higher-ups and they said there was no clarification regarding gangman pursuing higher studies. After an appeal, the TANGEDCO has now released a clarification that gangman can study further but under some conditions. We welcome this move. Like me, many gangmen in the unit were waiting for permission from higher officials in this regard.”

(*Name Changed)