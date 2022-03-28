STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiruchy city councillor comes up with dedicated helpline for round-the-clock assistance for ward residents

Councillor Senthilnathan now plans to display the grievance number better in his ward.

Published: 28th March 2022 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Councillor P Senthilnathan (in white shirt) monitoring desilting works in a clogged sewer at Subramaniapuram in Tiruchy on Friday | Express

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Setting an example, a councillor in the city, in a bid to ensure no grievance of ward residents needing his attention goes unnoticed, has set apart a dedicated contact number. Even when he is out of station or unable to personally attend the calls, two of his assistants note down the complaints received on the number and enter them into an Excel sheet, which the councillor would check periodically and sort out. Meet P Senthilnathan, the councillor of Subramaniapuram (Ward 47), who says he gets around ten calls a day on the dedicated number urging his notice on various issues.

Senthilnathan, who was until 2017 a software engineer in Bengaluru and even freelanced before making his foray into politics, said, “I decided to have a dedicated number for residents, and distributed notices including it in my ward. Two persons are working in shifts to note down the complaints received on the number. We receive complaints on sanitation, drinking water supply, drainage clogging, and other issues. Every day, I go through the complaints entered on an Excel sheet at various hours and address them. This system helps me ensure that there are no pending issues, and also find out those that need the attention of higher officials."

Ward residents shared their experience reaching their councillor on the number. "I called him up on Friday (March 25) and informed about the underground drainage channel in our area getting clogged. They (his assistants) conveyed the matter to the councillor, who reached the spot with Corporation workers (the same day)," said A Nickson of Subramaniapuram.

Surya, a resident of JJ Nagar, said, “The drinking water supply to our area got hit by evening on Thursday (March 24) and I dialled the councillor's helpline.

After a few hours, a tanker with drinking water reached our area and started supply. The councillor also visited the area and enquired of issues. We appreciate the move and are glad that our complaints are getting addressed.”

Councillor Senthilnathan now plans to display the grievance number better in his ward. "I don't have any plans to print any more notices. I am planning to display the number in all the streets coming under my ward. I hope it would ensure outreach to more people," he added.

Residents of Ward 47 may contact Senthilnathan at 09025018948.

