TN farmers pin hopes on Chithirai festival after flower prices fall

The farmers have now pinned their hopes high on the upcoming Chithirai festival, which will be held after a gap of two years, and have started with the harvest.

Published: 28th March 2022

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

MADURAI:  It’s the season of harvest for the next three months and the flower markets in the district are already being flooded with varieties of flowers from various districts in and around Madurai. But, the flower cultivators and traders are left in a fix. It is because of the excessive arrival and lack of demand which has directly brought down the prices of flowers by 50 per cent. 

The farmers have now pinned their hopes high on the upcoming Chithirai festival, which will be held after a gap of two years, and have started with the harvest. Flowers including the famous ‘Madura malli’ (jasmine) have reached their harvesting stages but due to the lack of demand, the prices have dropped drastically, a farmer worried. 

Manoharan, a flower trader associated with the flower traders association in Madurai, told TNIE, “Apart from a few auspicious events, there are no major events happening in the district. The demand for flowers has drastically dropped in Madurai. With the harvest season starting, the arrival of flowers is also gradually increasing in the market. Demand is expected to increase during the Chithirai festival which will be held in the middle of April.” 

He added that on Sunday, a kilo of Jasmine flower was sold at just Rs 300, Sevanthi flowers at Rs 60, roses at Rs 50, Mulai at Rs 300 rupees, and Pitchi flower at Rs 400. Manoharan further said since most of the traders are not taking many loads from the farmers.

Speaking about the current situation, Sandhanam, district secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, said, “It has become an inevitable effect during summer harvest season every year.” 
 

