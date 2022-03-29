Bharat bandh: Banking services partially hit across TN as staff refuse to carry out transactions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Banking services across Tamil Nadu were affected on Monday as a section of public sector banks backed the two-day nationwide general strike called by central trade unions. Branches of State Bank of India (SBI) and Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), however, continued with their normal operations across the State.

Sources said staff of some public sector banks refused to carry out customer transactions, despite the banks staying open. “We are here for only administrative work,” said a bank official from Indian Bank’s branch in Koyambedu. It is also learnt that transactions by private banks were also hit.

In many places ATM transactions could not happen as the cash hadn’t been fed to the machine. “I require money to buy vegetables. Here, they accept only cash, so I have to go to retail-chain outlets, where cards are accepted but items are costlier,” said a homemaker.

All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) general secretary CH Venkatachalam told TNIE that National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), which operates in a majority in SBI and IOB branches, are not taking part in the stir. Outward cash transactions of both the banks, however, have been hit. “Only inward cash transactions are happening,” he said.

Venkatachalam said that AIBEA demands include strengthening of public sector banks, stopping privatisation of banks, recovery of bad loans, increase rate of interest on bank deposits, no burdening of customers with high service charges, and restoration of Dearness Allowance linked pension schemes. The strike has also impacted many exporters who don’t have accounts in SBI and IOB. “We are in the month end of the financial year and such a strike should have been avoided as everyone will be aiming to meet the target. The transactions have been affected,” said an exporter.