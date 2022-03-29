STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK’s bandh stance unclear, says Sellur Raju

Addressing media persons on Monday, Raju said, “The Kerala government clearly stated they would take part in the bandh, and so the people there made necessary arrangements for the two days.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Claiming that Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan and Transport Minister RS Raja Kannappan gave contradictory statements on the DMK’s stand on the two-day nationwide strike, former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju has said the DMK’s “two-faced” approach towards matters was out in the open again.

Addressing media persons on Monday, Raju said, “The Kerala government clearly stated they would take part in the bandh, and so the people there made necessary arrangements for the two days. However, in Tamil Nadu, the DMK government did not make its position clear and now the people are suffering due to lack of public transport.” 

