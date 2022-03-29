Host of civic issues comes up at corporation council meet in Tiruchy

Jose K Joseph By

TIRUCHY: For the first time in the history of Tiruchy City Corporation, its council meeting on Monday began with handing over of the mayoral sceptre to mayor Mu Anbalagan. Unlike other corporations, the Tiruchy Corporation did not have a mayoral sceptre.

The corporation got the new sceptre as a gift from Salem North MLA R Rajendran. Collector S Sivarasu handed over the five-foot-long sceptre made out of 4 kg of silver to Anbalagan.

The meeting attended by Corporation Commissioner PMN Mujibur Rahuman, deputy mayor G Dhivya and senior corporation officials. A host of issues were raised by the councillors, from slow pace of underground drainage works to badly damaged roads, desilting of drainages and stray cattle menace.

Anbalagan admitted that damaged roads are a major concern and steps would be taken to repair them. Councillors spoke on garbage being dumped into open drainages and Anbalagan told engineers attending the meeting to cover the drainages with slabs.

On stray cattle menace, Anbalagan said, "I have already discussed this matter with officials. But, councillors can also play a key role in controlling the stray cattle menace. They should meet owners of cattle heads and request them not to allow the animals roam about freely across the city. Once we start impounding stray cattle, councillors should not approach any official with a request to release any of the animals. We have also decided to construct three more animal birth control centres to bring down stray dog menace."

Mujibur Rahuman said there are about 8000 stray dogs in the city at present, and functioning of more centres would bring down the number. Meanwhile, some councillors also suggested that the corporation hold a consultation with NGOs, and Blue Cross on stray animal menace. Councillors, including Dhivya, raised the issues related to solid waste management. Most of the councillors said their wards did not have sufficient sanitation workers.

Mayor and top officials said steps will be taken in this regard. Though most of the streets in the city are having streetlights, some councillors said they were not bright enough to provide sufficient illumination. Officials promised to take action on this.

The meeting also decided to send a Detailed Project Report to the State government on conducting the renovation of its main office buildings. The existing building is about 58 years old and renovation would need about `40 crore.

The corporation has also tabled the government's plan to bring the 65 wards under five zonal offices. At present, the city has four zonal offices. As per the new decision, each zonal office would get about 13 wards.