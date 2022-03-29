STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Online registration for Puducherry shops launched

The system for the registration/renewal for industries and boilers was launched by Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday.

Published: 29th March 2022 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

PUDUCHERRY: Shops and establishments in Puducherry can now register for a licence or renew their certificates online. The system for the registration/renewal for industries and boilers was launched by Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday.

The Centre proposed the Business Reforms Action Plan 2021 for ease of doing business and to promote transparency. In this regard, the Labour department through the National Informatics Centre, Puducherry developed the online system to fulfill the reform, said Labour Secretary SD Sunderasan.

The online system facilitates the submission of applications, fee payment, tracking the status of application, the signed certificate and third-party verification. It can be accessed through: https://labour.py.gov.in.

After registering, the user has to select the desired service and then, fill up basic information about the shops or boiler. The system will automatically calculate a fee and redirect the user to a payment gateway. After the payment, the user can submit the application along with enclosures.

The application will then be checked and processed by the Department. The user may then download the final registration certificate/license. A QR code is introduced in the final registration certificate/license to ensure authenticity. 

This certificate can be downloaded any time after approval. Thus, the system aims to ward off any difficulty faced by the UT's shops/establishments, factories in the event of loss of certificate.

This application is user-friendly and can be accessed even through mobile phones. More than 50,000 shop owners and industries using boilers in their factories are likely to benefit from this.

Minister for Transport  Labour Chandira Priyanga, Labour Secretary SD Sundaresan and Chief Inspector of Factories & Boilers D Mohankumar and officials of the NIC and Labour department were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry CM License Business Reform Action Plan
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp