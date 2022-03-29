Online registration for Puducherry shops launched

PUDUCHERRY: Shops and establishments in Puducherry can now register for a licence or renew their certificates online. The system for the registration/renewal for industries and boilers was launched by Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday.

The Centre proposed the Business Reforms Action Plan 2021 for ease of doing business and to promote transparency. In this regard, the Labour department through the National Informatics Centre, Puducherry developed the online system to fulfill the reform, said Labour Secretary SD Sunderasan.

The online system facilitates the submission of applications, fee payment, tracking the status of application, the signed certificate and third-party verification. It can be accessed through: https://labour.py.gov.in.

After registering, the user has to select the desired service and then, fill up basic information about the shops or boiler. The system will automatically calculate a fee and redirect the user to a payment gateway. After the payment, the user can submit the application along with enclosures.

The application will then be checked and processed by the Department. The user may then download the final registration certificate/license. A QR code is introduced in the final registration certificate/license to ensure authenticity.

This certificate can be downloaded any time after approval. Thus, the system aims to ward off any difficulty faced by the UT's shops/establishments, factories in the event of loss of certificate.

This application is user-friendly and can be accessed even through mobile phones. More than 50,000 shop owners and industries using boilers in their factories are likely to benefit from this.

Minister for Transport Labour Chandira Priyanga, Labour Secretary SD Sundaresan and Chief Inspector of Factories & Boilers D Mohankumar and officials of the NIC and Labour department were present.