People turn to private labs as Ariyalur government hospital lacks technicians

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Patients arriving at the District Headquarters Government Hospital in Ariyalur, which has been upgraded into a medical college hospital, are unable to take CT scans and X-Rays owing to the lack of adequate technicians. Patients are, therefore, forced to go to private labs in Thanjavur and Tiruchy government hospital to avail themselves of these services.

The facility was upgraded into a medical college hospital in February 2021, and the college was opened in January 2022. According to sources, about 2,000 people come to the hospital every day for treating various ailments. Besides, the inpatient strength stands at 350. Though over 70 people, including technicians on temporary basis, were selected for the medical college in January 2022, no one has been hired so far.

Sumanth (46), an attendant of a patient, told TNIE, "Only one technician and assistant work for CT scan and four technicians for X-Ray. They are on duty only from 8 am to 4 pm. On an average, over 50 patients can be seen waiting in front of the CT scan room and 130 patients for X-Ray.

Many of them are unable to get the service owing to lack of sufficient technicians. I waited two days for a CT scan, and came back once again today (Monday). However, the report was not immediately available. I have to come again tomorrow. Some patients are forced to wait for 3 or 4 days."

V Anandhan, a patient, said, "There are no technicians after 4 pm. In case of emergency or accident, doctors send patients to Tiruchy and Thanjavur Medical College Hospitals for treatment. I fell down and sustained head injury. I needed a head scan. But, the OP doctor told me to come three days later or go to private lab as there is too much crowding here. Authorities should take immediate action and hire enough number of technicians."

When contacted, Ariyalur Collector P Ramana Saraswathi said, "Doctors are available only for the morning shift and technicians also work from 8 am to 4 pm. We tell them to come to work if situation demands. I will take immediate action on this."