STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry: Karaikal local body employees still staring at uncertainty over pay

The local body employees have demanded the UT government pay salary from a more open-source of revenue.

Published: 29th March 2022 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only(File Photo)

Image used for representational purposes only(File Photo)

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The local body employees have demanded the UT government pay salary from a more open-source of revenue.

Employees of Karaikal municipality and five commune panchayats Thirunallar, TR Pattinam,  Neravy, Nedungadu, and Kottucherry have not been paid in the past several months due to a shortage of funds and lack of grants from the government.

The confederation of local body employees have been allegedly told that there is still a shortage of funds to allot a grant for the salaries and their demand may be considered in September during the annual budget. The employees were also told to stay on the payroll generated from internal revenue generation till September, the employees claimed.

A representative of Thirunallar commune panchayat workers, S Ulaganathan, said, "The taxes collected from residents are not sufficient to pay us all. Even if we try to scrap as suggested by the government, we may manage just for a month but not till September. We request the authorities to switch to a system where we can get from the overall income generated rather than receiving salary from just the local body revenue."

In Puducherry, the salaries of employees, except topmost officials working in local bodies, are usually given from the revenue generated by the local body from the collection of taxes such as property tax, drinking water tax, fees such as trade licenses and stamp duties, and from income through auctions.

A Divyanathan, a representative of TR Pattinam commune panchayat workers, said, "It is not possible to survive from local body revenue as it is unstable due to delays and reluctance. We are struggling to make the ends meet and are indebted to banks, private lenders, and loan sharks."

When internal revenue generation is below par, the department of local administrations used to allot grants for the local bodies to pay their employees. The employees, however, are miffed that they do not get such grants at times. Around 400 employees working in six local bodies are affected due to such a quandary for years now. The employees have been already resorting to protests in the past few months.

B Shanmugaraj, a representative of Karaikal municipality workers, said, "The municipality is equally struggling for revenue compared to commune panchayats. It is struggling to collect taxes and there is nothing we get at the end of the month.

We request to create more sources or more open-source of income so that our salaries do not depend internally."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union territory Puducherry Funds and Grants Annual Budget Revenue generation Shortage
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp