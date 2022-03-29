STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tangedco floats coal tender

According to sources, 72,000 tonnes of coal is required to operate the State’s five coal-based thermal power plants every day.

Published: 29th March 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Ennore port in Chennai where Tangedco’s shipments arrive | file photo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tangedco has floated a tender to procure 4.8 lakh tonnes of coal to handle the surge in power demand in summer. The tender will be opened on April 11. 

According to sources, 72,000 tonnes of coal is required to operate the State’s five coal-based thermal power plants every day. The utility, however, doesn’t receive enough coal from its supplier, Coal India Limited (CIL). “Tangedco currently receives less than 40,000 tonnes of coal from CIL a day. Moreover, mines might reduce production in the coming days as it’s extremely tough to extract coal in summer,” an official said. 

The decision to procure coal from the private sector comes after two years. The last time Tangedco went for private purchase was in 2019 when it procured 20 lakh tonnes of coal from Indonesia through private players at a cost of `1,650 crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tangedco coal
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp