STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi to get Sainik School from next year

Of the 21 new Sainik Schools approved by the Ministry of Defence, one will be located in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, according to a Defence Ministry release.

Published: 29th March 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sainik School girls

Representational image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Of the 21 new Sainik Schools approved by the Ministry of Defence, one will be located in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, according to a Defence Ministry release.

The Vikasa School, a private school in Thoothukudi, has been approved by the government to be run on Sainik School curriculum. Students in the upcoming educational year 2022-23 would be taught under the Sainik School curriculum. 

The new sainik schools will be part of a joint venture with non-governmental organisations, private schools and State governments. Tamil Nadu got approval for only one school.

Among the 21, 17 are Brownfield schools and four are Greenfield schools. While NGOs/trusts/societies have share of 12 new schools, six private schools and three State government schools find place in the list. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sainik School Thoothukudi
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp