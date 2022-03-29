Thoothukudi to get Sainik School from next year
Of the 21 new Sainik Schools approved by the Ministry of Defence, one will be located in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, according to a Defence Ministry release.
The Vikasa School, a private school in Thoothukudi, has been approved by the government to be run on Sainik School curriculum. Students in the upcoming educational year 2022-23 would be taught under the Sainik School curriculum.
The new sainik schools will be part of a joint venture with non-governmental organisations, private schools and State governments. Tamil Nadu got approval for only one school.
Among the 21, 17 are Brownfield schools and four are Greenfield schools. While NGOs/trusts/societies have share of 12 new schools, six private schools and three State government schools find place in the list.