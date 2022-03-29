Thoothukudi to get Sainik School from next year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Of the 21 new Sainik Schools approved by the Ministry of Defence, one will be located in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, according to a Defence Ministry release.

The Vikasa School, a private school in Thoothukudi, has been approved by the government to be run on Sainik School curriculum. Students in the upcoming educational year 2022-23 would be taught under the Sainik School curriculum.

The new sainik schools will be part of a joint venture with non-governmental organisations, private schools and State governments. Tamil Nadu got approval for only one school.

Among the 21, 17 are Brownfield schools and four are Greenfield schools. While NGOs/trusts/societies have share of 12 new schools, six private schools and three State government schools find place in the list.