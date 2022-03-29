Two new additional judges sworn in to Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two newly-appointed additional judges to the Madras High Court were sworn in on Monday. Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari administered the oath of office to N Mala and S Sounthar in the presence of members of the bar and the bench.

Additional judges N Mala

Tamil Nadu Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram, chairman of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry PS Amalraj, and president of the Madras High Court Advocates Association G Mohanakrishnan, among others, felicitated the newly-appointed additional judges.

Enrolled as a lawyer in 1989, N Mala has been practising in the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court. She was appointed as the Government Pleader for the Union Territory of Puducherry in 2020.

Born in 1971 in Mayiladuthurai, Sounthar began practising after enrolling as a lawyer with the Bar Council of TN and Puducherry in 1993. With the two new judges, the strength of the Madras High Court is 61, against its sanctioned strength of 75.

