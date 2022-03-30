STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Book cops for assaulting disabled woman: Madras HC

According to petitioner Nagalakshmi, in October 2021, based on a ‘false’ complaint, the police from Manamadurai police station threatened her to vacate the house and sign blank papers.

Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ordered the police department to register an FIR against policemen of Manamadurai station who allegedly assaulted a differently-abled woman and her mother in connection with a land dispute case. The court also  ordered departmental action against DSP of Manamadurai. 

According to petitioner Nagalakshmi, in October 2021, based on a ‘false’ complaint, the police from Manamadurai police station threatened her to vacate the house and sign blank papers. As her mother refused, the police took her to the station, she said. Meanwhile, in December 2021 when officials came to survey the land owned by Veeramani the policemen allegedly assaulted Nagalakshmi.  On seeing this, her mother came to her rescue, but she was also reportedly assaulted. The court said it had already directed DSP of Manamadurai to conduct an inquiry, but he had closed the case citing false complaint. 

