EB dept on course to meet free connection target in Namakkal and Salem district  

The electricity department is nearing its target of providing free power connections to farmers in Salem and Namakkal districts under the one lakh free power connections to farmers scheme.

Published: 30th March 2022 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

By M Sabari
Express News Service

On 23 September 2021, Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the scheme to issue one lakh free power connections and sanctioned Rs 3,025 crores. The Chief Minister said one lakh connections will be given before the end of March 31. According to sources, in the Salem district, which has a target of 1,357 free connections 1,250 connections have been given as of March 28, which is 90 per cent of the target.  Similarly, in Namakkal, 2,637 connections were given as of March 28 against a target of 3,855, which is more than 75 per cent of the target. Of this, 1,051 connections were given in Paramathi Velur assembly constituency alone, officials said.

K Suresh, an MBA graduate who quit his job in 2012 and returned to his native Athiappampalayam in Namakkal to take up farming, said, “We own five acres and depend on rainwater for farming. I applied for a power connection in 2012 but there was no progress. After the Chief Minister's recent announcement, officials conducted inquiries and provided free connection.”

Nallusamy, a farmer in Ilaiyapuram said, “We use diesel-powered motor to draw water from our well. As fuel prices kept rising, we stopped cultivation. In 2005, I applied for a free power connection but 17 years passed and no action was taken. Last month officials contacted us and provided power connection.”

Officials of the electricity department said steps are being taken to achieve the target in the next two days and work is on in full swing.

