Govt to demolish 10,030 old school buildings across TN

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A total of 10,030 school buildings in TN which are in dilapidated conditions have been identified for demolition and orders have been issued to carry out the work, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after attending a community baby shower function by Integrated Child Development Services for 300 expectant mothers, he said, “As many as 7,000 dilapidated buildings of elementary schools and 3,030 middle schools have been identified for demolition across TN. It has been planned to construct 18,000 new classrooms and other infrastructure for schools at a cost of Rs 7,000 crore under the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan School Development Scheme in five years.”

He further added, “As part of the scheme, a sum of Rs 1,300 crore has been allocated this year. Collectors and MLAs are directed to identify schools where the buildings are to be reconstructed on a priority basis.” When asked about the tragic death of Class 2 student when a bus ran over him at a school, Poyyamozhi said,

“There are government orders that mandate two teachers to be present when schoolchildren are alighting and to wait till they reach their classrooms, and only then allow the bus to move. These instructions will be emphasised again during the meeting of the Chief Educational Officers to be held on April 4.”