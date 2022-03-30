STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Has Governor sent all files or Perarivalan's alone, to President, asks Madras High Court

This is so, especially when her earlier pleas seeking a direction to the Governor to countersign the Cabinet's recommendation, were rejected repeatedly, the bench added.

Published: 30th March 2022 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to ascertain and inform it as to whether the TN Governor had forwarded the 2018 state cabinet recommendations on release of all the seven convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination to the President or selectively in respect of A G Perarivalan alone.

The first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy gave a direction to this effect orally when Nalini Sriharan's petition seeking the court to order her release even without the consent of the Governor came up for further hearing, today.

Nalini is one of the seven convicts in the case, the others being Murugan, Santhan, A G Perarivalan, Robert Payas, Ravichandran and Jayakumar. The bench also wondered again as to how the High Court can entertain Nalini's plea.

This is so, especially when her earlier pleas seeking a direction to the Governor to countersign the Cabinet's recommendation, were rejected repeatedly, the bench added.

The previous AIADMK cabinet had in September, 2018, passed a resolution and forwarded its recommendation to the then Governor Banwarilal Purohit to order the premature release of all the seven life convicts under 161 of the Constitution.

As there was nothing forthcoming from the Governor's end, Nalini and others had filed several petitions in the High Court for a direction to the Governor to consider their plea.

But no such order was passed and all the petitions had failed. Finally, Nalini filed the present writ petition praying the court to order her release even without the consent of the Governor.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Perarivalan. Hence, Nalini prayed the High Court to apply the same yardstick adopted and grant her similar relief.

However, the bench had said that the Apex Court is the supreme judicial body and that the High Court cannot decide on this issue on its own. When the matter came up today, the bench sought the clarification and adjourned the matter by a week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi assassination Perarivalan
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp