Kaani tribes sensitised to techniques in organic methods

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: In order to give the existing organic farming practices of Kaani tribes a major boost, the Horticulture Department has organised a two-day 'capacity building programme'. District Agriculture Department Joint Director Kajendrapandian inaugurated the programme on Tuesday. About 50 farmers, including 40 tribal farmers of Chinnamayilar Kaani, who took part in the programme, were given vegetable seeds of tomato, okra, brinjal, chilli, bitter gourd, ribbed gourd, snake gourd. They would plant the seedlings on their land and later sell them at the town farmers' market.

Deputy Director of Horticulture, N Balakrishnan, told TNIE, "Experts from the Horticulture Department and Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation have joined hands in imparting training to Kaani tribes and other farmers on organic methods of cultivation. This is in addition to their existing practice. They will also be given farming equipment, including a mini-tractor. Farmers can sell their produce at the market and benefit from it.

Collector V Vishnu said the initiative will introduce Kaani tribes to new forms of organic methods. The training would also focus on various cropping patterns, he added.