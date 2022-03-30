Puducherry Assembly passes vote on account for Rs 3613.66 crore; DMK, Congress stage walkout

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Assembly passed the vote on account for Rs 3613.66 crore to meet the expenditure of the government for the first five months -- April to August -- of the fiscal 2022-2023.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy holding the finance portfolio presented the bill which was adopted by voice vote in the house during a brief session of the Assembly, following which it was adjourned sine die.

The bill authorises payment and appropriation of Rs 4385 crore which includes Rs 3613.66 crore voted and Rs 771.34 crore charged out of the consolidated fund of the Union territory of Puducherry for the months of April, May, June, July and August.

The Legislative Assembly also passed a supplementary demand for grants Rs 606.27 crore for various departments for the year 2021-2022. This includes 432.54 crore voted by the assembly and Rs 173.73 crore charged on the consolidated fund of the UT.

Opposition DMK and Congress stage walkout

Earlier, the opposition DMK and Congress members led by Leader of Opposition R Siva staged a walkout in the Assembly protesting against the failure of the government to present a full-fledged budget. As soon as the house assembled, the DMK and Congress members were up on their feet with placards, seeking to know the reasons for not presenting a full budget in the Assembly, when the quantum of central funds has already been allocated in the central budget. They cited that the delay in presenting the budget is affecting Puducherry every year. They also said no steps have been taken to fulfill the promises for inclusion of Puducherry in the Central Finance Commission (CFC), waiver of legacy loans and statehood.

Speaker R Selvam tried to pacify the members stating that Chief Minister N Rangasamy will provide a reply, but the CM chose not to reply, following which they staged a walkout.

During the discussion on the vote on accounts, they stressed the need to take action for filling up government posts in other departments in a similar way to police to address the issue of unemployment for youths, provide basic amenities, lay roads, address drinking water woes with quality having deteriorated drastically, provide street lights and address pending salary payments for local bodies and other organisations.

All MLAs except three from the BJP and one independent including Home Minister A Namassivayam who were out of station participated in the session.