STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Revenue officials accused of issuing SC certificates to non-SC community people

Revenue official, seeking anonymity, said, both the VAO and Revenue Inspector had not done the field verification in Puliyangudi before forwarding their application to the Tahsildar.

Published: 30th March 2022 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TENKASI: People belonging to the Kuravar community alleged that revenue officials are issuing community certificates in the name of their caste to people belonging to other communities. They expressed dissatisfaction and said their reservation rights are being snatched by doing so.

Members of the Hindu Kuravar Samuthaya Committee led by its President S Thangavelu petitioned the District Collector S Gopala Sundararaj on Monday demanding action against the former Tahsildar of Kadayanallur Athinarayanan, and Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Puliyangudi Balasubramanian.

Thangavelu said, "Around 67 people of Pachaikaarar and Gangkaarar caste residing in Puliyangudi submitted an application with the VAO seeking a community certificate in the name of Kuravar community which has been listed as Scheduled Caste. Even though the VAO knows that these applicants are not from the Kuravar community, he forwarded their applications to the Tahsildar who further issued 'Kuravar community certificate' to them.”

State President of Vana Vengaikal Katchi P M Eranian said his field visit to Puliyangudi revealed that the revenue officials had issued SC certificates in the name of Kuravar to people belonging to non-SC caste by receiving kickbacks. "We verified the address of some applicants who received Kuravar community certificates and found out that some of them belong to Most Backward Communities. This happens in several places in Tamil Nadu. The district administration should act against the corrupt officials who are shaking the fundamentals of the reservation system and cancel the illegally-issued community certificates," he demanded.

When contacted, Aravind who recently took charge as Tahsildar of Kadayanallur told TNIE that he would conduct an inquiry. Another revenue official, seeking anonymity, said, both the VAO and Revenue Inspector had not done the field verification in Puliyangudi before forwarding their application to the Tahsildar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kuravar community community certificates reservation right
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp