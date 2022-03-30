STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Second largest Amazon office in India opened for business by Stalin

Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the largest corporate office of e-Commerce giant Amazon in Tamil Nadu here on Tuesday.

Published: 30th March 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

CM Stalin inaugurating Amazon’s largest office in TN at OMR in Chennai on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the largest corporate office of e-Commerce giant Amazon in Tamil Nadu here on Tuesday. Spread across 8.3 lakh sq.ft. the office is the second largest in India and Amazon’s fourth office in the State. Amazon now has an office area of 20 lakh sq. ft. in Tamil Nadu and can house around 6,000 staff.

Several technology, engineering, devices and operations teams (of Amazon) operate from the company’s offices across Chennai. Amazon also has two offices along Old Mahabalipuram Road (popularly known as the IT Corridor) and another in Saravanampatti, Coimbatore. Speaking on the occasion, IT minister T Mano Thangaraj highlighted that the State is planning to digitise all departments besides opening research and development Centres across the State. 

He also said the State is planning to bridge the skill gap by making youth industry-ready and for this the State has tied up with ICT Academy to train youth in emerging technologies. Amazon Global Real Estate and Facilities Director Vinod Mathews said the State has emerged as a critical talent hub for Amazon in India. Currently, Amazon has over 14,000 employees across the State. 

The new office building features state-of-the-art infrastructure design and facilities that would operate with significantly lower cost than any conventional building by incorporating internationally recognised building standards. These standards allow an estimated 23 per cent reduction in annual energy consumption and a 76 per cent reduction in drinking water consumption. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon MK Stalin Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp