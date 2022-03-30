Second largest Amazon office in India opened for business by Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the largest corporate office of e-Commerce giant Amazon in Tamil Nadu here on Tuesday. Spread across 8.3 lakh sq.ft. the office is the second largest in India and Amazon’s fourth office in the State. Amazon now has an office area of 20 lakh sq. ft. in Tamil Nadu and can house around 6,000 staff.

Several technology, engineering, devices and operations teams (of Amazon) operate from the company’s offices across Chennai. Amazon also has two offices along Old Mahabalipuram Road (popularly known as the IT Corridor) and another in Saravanampatti, Coimbatore. Speaking on the occasion, IT minister T Mano Thangaraj highlighted that the State is planning to digitise all departments besides opening research and development Centres across the State.

He also said the State is planning to bridge the skill gap by making youth industry-ready and for this the State has tied up with ICT Academy to train youth in emerging technologies. Amazon Global Real Estate and Facilities Director Vinod Mathews said the State has emerged as a critical talent hub for Amazon in India. Currently, Amazon has over 14,000 employees across the State.

The new office building features state-of-the-art infrastructure design and facilities that would operate with significantly lower cost than any conventional building by incorporating internationally recognised building standards. These standards allow an estimated 23 per cent reduction in annual energy consumption and a 76 per cent reduction in drinking water consumption.