Sri Lankan fisher nabbed by Indian Coast Guard officials

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a Sri Lankan fisherman for allegedly fishing in Indian waters, and the Coastal Security Group impounded his motor boat.

The man was identified as Santhan from Valvettithurai in Jaffna district. He was fishing southeast of Kodiyakarai on Monday night, when the Coast Guard picked him up for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The Coast Guard took him onboard their vessel and tried to tow his boat to Nagapattinam. However, the boat capsized a few times during the process. The Coast Guard then had to proceed towards Kodiyakarai and the mission took about 20 hours due to the fragile and compromised nature of the boat.

Santhan was handed over to the Coastal Security Group on Tuesday night. He was booked at the Vedaranyam Marine Police Station under the Maritime Zones of India Act, 1981. Officials said he would be taken to Chennai to be produced in the Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Wednesday.