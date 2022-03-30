STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sri Lankan fisher nabbed by Indian Coast Guard officials

The Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a Sri Lankan fisherman for allegedly fishing in Indian waters, and the Coastal Security Group impounded his motor boat.

Published: 30th March 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a Sri Lankan fisherman for allegedly fishing in Indian waters, and the Coastal Security Group impounded his motor boat.

The man was identified as Santhan from Valvettithurai in Jaffna district. He was fishing southeast of Kodiyakarai on Monday night, when the Coast Guard picked him up for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The Coast Guard took him onboard their vessel and tried to tow his boat to Nagapattinam. However, the boat capsized a few times during the process. The Coast Guard then had to proceed towards Kodiyakarai and the mission took about 20 hours due to the fragile and compromised nature of the boat.

Santhan was handed over to the Coastal Security Group on Tuesday night. He was booked at the Vedaranyam Marine Police Station under the Maritime Zones of India Act, 1981. Officials said he would be taken to Chennai to be produced in the Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Coast Guard Sri Lankan fisherman
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp