TN BJP chief Annamalai dares police to arrest him

The DMK leader had accused Annamalai of extorting money from the ministers of the former AIADMK cabinet by blackmailing them. 

Published: 30th March 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP State president K Annamalai on Tuesday threw down a challenge to the police, asking them to arrest him if they have evidence to prove the allegations levelled by DMK Organising Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi against him. The DMK leader had accused Annamalai of extorting money from the ministers of the former AIADMK cabinet by blackmailing them. 

“To enable the police to arrest me, I will remain at the party headquarters until 6.15 pm on Tuesday,” he said, adding he is ready to face all the defamation cases filed by the DMK government. Reiterating his allegation against Stalin’s family on transferring money to gulf countries, he highlighted reports published in two magazines and said he asked only to clarify the doubts.  On the tender awarded to BGR company by Tangedco, Annamalai said it was done as per the wish of the DMK government. 

