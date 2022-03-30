STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN CM hands over desktop computers to students studying in schools run by Greater Chennai Corporation

As part of launching the scheme, Stalin gave away six desktop computers to students at a function held at the Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday handed over 1,370 desktop computers presented by information technology major Infosys aimed at benefitting students studying in schools run by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The 1,370 desktop computers would benefit 28,000 students studying in schools run by the Greater Chennai Corporation and encourage them towards 'self-learning', an official release said.

As part of boosting digital technology, copies of the Tamil Nadu Telecom Infrastructure Policy 2022, Tamil Nadu Data Policy 2022 unveiled by the government in January were handed over to the Chief Minister by the Minister for Information and Technology Mano Thangaraj on the occasion.

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Information technology principal secretary Neeraj Mittal and senior government officials were present on the occasion.

