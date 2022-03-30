Vote on Account to be presented today in Pondy

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Amidst the rift in the ruling NDA between AINRC and BJP, Puducherry Legislative Assembly is set to meet on March 30 for passing the Vote on Account Bill for meeting the committed expenditure of the government for the first three to four months of the fiscal year 2022-2023.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy holding the finance portfolio would be presenting the vote on account for three to four-month, Puducherry Speaker R Selvam told media persons last week.

However now after the BJP expressed their displeasure with the Chief Minister and decided to contest the local body elections on their own, a new dimension has emerged for the Assembly session. The ruling alliance will be participating with reduced strength.

Home Minister A Namassivayam is out of the country, along with three BJP MLAs -- PML Kalyanasundaram, Vivilian Richards, A John Kumar and an Independent MLA supporting BJP Gollapali Srinivas Ashok. The official information is that the minister, holding the industry portfolio is also in Dubai from where he would be visiting France and other European nations to attract investments.

Incidentally, three AINRC MLAs are also out of the station, reportedly visiting temples. Whether they would be attending the session on Wednesday or choose to stay away from is still a question of doubt, which we will have to wait and see. Even if the MLAs do not attend the session, there should be no difficulty in passing the vote on account. The opposition DMK and Congress have a combined strength of eight members only, with the six independents supporting the ruling parties.

However, if the AINRC MLAs do not participate, it will fuel speculations about the longevity of the Rangasamy government. The major bone of contention between the two parties is over the appointment of six BJP MLAs, and another three independents supporting them to the posts of Chairman in boards and Corporations specified by the party. Whether Rangasamy can address the issue amicably to hold on to the reigns of the government is the point of interest.