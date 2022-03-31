STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Anamalai road railway station in Coimbatore turns 91, demands not met

The station played an important role in the construction of Kadambarai and Aliyar dams since construction materials were transported through the station.

Published: 31st March 2022 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

By S Senthil Kumar / ENS
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Anamalai road railway station turns 91 on April 1, but the demands for a stop at the station for the Chennai -Palakkad express and resumption of passenger trains have not been addressed.

The station played an important role in the construction of Kadambarai and Aliyar dams since construction materials were transported through the station. Likewise, wood was moved from Topslip to various places in the country during British period.

In the areas around Anamalai, paddy cultivation was robust a few decades ago ad farmers used to transport grains through the goods train. However, the hustle and bustle came to a halt in 2008 when gauge conversion began.

Speaking to TNIE Anamalai Train Passengers Welfare Association President R Murugan said "Eight passenger trains and two express trains used to be in operation earlier. During gauge conversion work, officials removed an additional track."

Murugan said the situation is different now since only one train, (Palakkadu -Tiruchendur express), stops at the station. Every day railways earns `22,000 to 25,000 through ticket sales at this station, he added. "If the goods trains are started, it would help with the transportation of coir to Thoothukudi. Now it is done by lorries," he said.

S Prasad, secretary of the association, said "People from Coimbatore,  Tirupur, Dindigul and Madurai visit Masaniamman temple during Amavasai and Pournami. The railways should operate a special train for the devotees.  Also, the Ernakulam -Palakkad MEMU should be extended till Madurai and operated via Anaimalai and Pollachi. Currently, we only have the Tiruchendur train to go to Madurai."

A government employee working at Anamalai Taluk said "Since Anaimalai already attained Taluk status officials like us visit headquarters in Chennai often. However, we have been going to Pollachi or Coimbatore to reach Chennai even though the Palakkad-Chennai train passes through Anaimalai road railway station. Sources in Palakkad railway say they will stop the train here only if more passengers board at the station."

Meanwhile, the railway has assured to extend the Amirtha Express up to Rameswaram from Madurai. This is expected to benefit the people in Pollachi and Anaimalai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road Railway station Passenger trains British period
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp