Anamalai road railway station in Coimbatore turns 91, demands not met

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Anamalai road railway station turns 91 on April 1, but the demands for a stop at the station for the Chennai -Palakkad express and resumption of passenger trains have not been addressed.

The station played an important role in the construction of Kadambarai and Aliyar dams since construction materials were transported through the station. Likewise, wood was moved from Topslip to various places in the country during British period.

In the areas around Anamalai, paddy cultivation was robust a few decades ago ad farmers used to transport grains through the goods train. However, the hustle and bustle came to a halt in 2008 when gauge conversion began.

Speaking to TNIE Anamalai Train Passengers Welfare Association President R Murugan said "Eight passenger trains and two express trains used to be in operation earlier. During gauge conversion work, officials removed an additional track."

Murugan said the situation is different now since only one train, (Palakkadu -Tiruchendur express), stops at the station. Every day railways earns `22,000 to 25,000 through ticket sales at this station, he added. "If the goods trains are started, it would help with the transportation of coir to Thoothukudi. Now it is done by lorries," he said.

S Prasad, secretary of the association, said "People from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul and Madurai visit Masaniamman temple during Amavasai and Pournami. The railways should operate a special train for the devotees. Also, the Ernakulam -Palakkad MEMU should be extended till Madurai and operated via Anaimalai and Pollachi. Currently, we only have the Tiruchendur train to go to Madurai."

A government employee working at Anamalai Taluk said "Since Anaimalai already attained Taluk status officials like us visit headquarters in Chennai often. However, we have been going to Pollachi or Coimbatore to reach Chennai even though the Palakkad-Chennai train passes through Anaimalai road railway station. Sources in Palakkad railway say they will stop the train here only if more passengers board at the station."

Meanwhile, the railway has assured to extend the Amirtha Express up to Rameswaram from Madurai. This is expected to benefit the people in Pollachi and Anaimalai.