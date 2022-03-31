DMK rebel to be reinstated as civic chief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court ordered the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) to reinstate a DMK rebel as the chairperson of Suleswaranpatti town panchayat in Coimbatore district.

Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Wednesday passed the orders on a petition filed by J Vanitha. They directed TNSEC to hand her the certificate, taken back from her after defeated candidate Ragini’s father created ruckus in the council on the day of the polls.

Vanitha had defeated Ragini, the party’s official candidate, by a margin of one vote. A certificate was given to her but was taken back after the altercation. Subsequently, Vanitha approached the court seeking orders to the poll body to reinstate her as the chairperson by handing her the certificate.