STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK rebel to be reinstated as civic chief

The Madras High Court ordered the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) to reinstate a DMK rebel as the chairperson of Suleswaranpatti town panchayat in Coimbatore district.

Published: 31st March 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

DMK flag

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court ordered the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) to reinstate a DMK rebel as the chairperson of Suleswaranpatti town panchayat in Coimbatore district.

Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Wednesday passed the orders on a petition filed by J Vanitha. They directed TNSEC to hand her the certificate, taken back from her after defeated candidate Ragini’s father created ruckus in the council on the day of the polls. 

Vanitha had defeated Ragini, the party’s official candidate, by a margin of one vote. A certificate was given to her but was taken back after the altercation. Subsequently, Vanitha approached the court seeking orders to the poll body to reinstate her as the chairperson by handing her the certificate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court DMK
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp