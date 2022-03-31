For the first time in two years, Puducherry becomes Covid-19 free with no active cases

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: For the first time in two years, there are no Covid-19 cases in the Union territory of Puducherry, with neither fresh cases reported nor any active cases either in hospitals or in home isolation.

Since March 24, the UT has not reported any fresh Covid cases, while the active cases gradually declined as people recovered and on Thursday, the number of active cases fell to zero following the recovery of two patients.

The overall recoveries in the UT stood at 1,63,812 out of a total of 1,65,774 cases detected, while 1,962 persons have lost their lives to Covid-19, said Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr G Sriramiulu. The test positivity rate was also zero while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent, respectively. The health department has tested 22,28,522 samples so far and has found 18,73,466 to be negative.

On the vaccination front, so far 1639293 people have been vaccinated of which 9,50,199 have received the first doses, 6,74,863 second doses and 14,231 with booster doses.

Secretary Health Udhaykumar and Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr G Sriramulu said that with the advice and cooperation of the Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Ministers and Members of the Legislature, volunteers from government departments, physicians, nurses, ANMs, health inspectors and assistants and Asha workers are working day and night to prevent the spread of Covid. With the cooperation of the people to get vaccinated and encouraging others to get vaccinated, Puducherry has reached the stage of no Covid, they said.

Both the officials appealed to the people to continue to adhere to Covid prevention methods such as wearing face shields, hand hygiene, adhering to social spaces, vaccinations in the first, second and third installments, and avoiding unnecessary trips to continue this trend of Covid-free Puducherry.