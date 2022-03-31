STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GI tagging: India among countries having least number of tagged products

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu had just 42 GI-tagged products, and the process is underway for 29 more products, Assistant Collector Srutanjay Narayanan expressed concern.

Published: 31st March 2022 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 01:12 PM

Thoothukudi Collector Dr K Senthil Raj

Thoothukudi Collector Dr K Senthil Raj (Photo| Twitter)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Despite having huge potential, poor awareness of the Geographical Indication (GI) tag's benefits for products has left India on the list of countries that have the least number of GI tagged products, said Assistant Collector Srutanjay Narayanan, who recently headed the first State-level conclave on geographical indications at Thoothukudi.

A GI tag signifies the link between a product and its place of origin, and also its unique production method and distinguishing qualities, in effect promulgating traditional products in the global market. In a broader context, the GI tag is an integral form of rural development that can significantly advance our commercial and economic interests, Srutanjay told The New Indian Express.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu had just 42 GI-tagged products, and the process is underway for 29 more products, he expressed concern that India as a whole was lagging far behind. "As of 2018, Germany topped the list with 15,566 GI-tagged products, with China in second place with 7,247 products. Even middle-income countries such as the Republic of Moldova, Bosnia, Herzegovina and Georgia boast of over 4,000 GI tags. In contrast, India had just 330 GI tags in force as of 2018," Srutanjay noted.

"Though Tamil Nadu has potential for over 100 such tags, the associations, producers and artisans here are not aware of the registration process, or the scheme and subsidies they can avail of after securing the recognition," he said.

He added that even those associations who have obtained the tags do not know that they have to subsequently obtain the 'Invaluable Treasure of India' symbol for marketing their products at a global level.

Artisans and manufacturers can avail themselves of certain special schemes provided by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) to obtain GI tags for their products. "The expenses incurred for legal procedures, application fee, and documentation charges will also be reimbursed through these schemes, he added.

According to Thoothukudi Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, though a GI tag cannot be considered a patent, it is surely a credential for the product. "European countries know well how GI tags help a product receive better publicity leaning on the traditions and culture of a region. India with its diverse landscapes has a lot of potentials. Following awareness programmes, the Kadalamittai Producers Association had obtained the GI tag for groundnut candy and then applied for authorisation with the registry in Chennai," he said.

Concurring with the need for more awareness programmes, MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has said considering our rich traditions and history, more applications should be filed for the geographical indication.

