Madras HC quashes defamation case against former CMs O Panneerselvam, Edappadi Palaniswami

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice M Nirmal Kumar of Madras High Court on Thursday quashed a criminal defamation case filed against AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami. Finding no substance in the petition for defamation, the judge revoked the case pending with the Special Court for MP/ MLA cases.

Former AIADMK spokesperson V Pugazhendhi filed the defamation case after he was expelled from AIADMK for 'anti-party' activities. He questioned his expulsion from the party, besides saying that disrepute was brought to his image with the party statement citing ‘anti-party’ activities for the removal.

However, counsel for the AIADMK top leaders Vijay Narayan contended that the expulsion announcement is made public using a template. And it cannot be construed as amounting to defamation. He cited previous statements on expulsion released when late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was heading the party.