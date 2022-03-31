STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC quashes defamation case against former CMs O Panneerselvam, Edappadi Palaniswami

Finding no substance in the petition for defamation, the judge revoked the case filed by former AIADMK spokesperson V Pugazhendhi after he was expelled for 'anti-party' activities.

Published: 31st March 2022 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam released the manifesto which has 163 promises, at the party headquarters. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice M Nirmal Kumar of Madras High Court on Thursday quashed a criminal defamation case filed against AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami. Finding no substance in the petition for defamation, the judge revoked the case pending with the Special Court for MP/ MLA cases.

Former AIADMK spokesperson V Pugazhendhi filed the defamation case after he was expelled from AIADMK for 'anti-party' activities. He questioned his expulsion from the party, besides saying that disrepute was brought to his image with the party statement citing ‘anti-party’ activities for the removal.

However, counsel for the AIADMK top leaders Vijay Narayan contended that the expulsion announcement is made public using a template. And it cannot be construed as amounting to defamation. He cited previous statements on expulsion released when late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was heading the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
O Panneerselvam Edappadi K Palaniswami AIADMK V Pugazhendhi Defamation Madras High Court
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp