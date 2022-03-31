Madras High Court quashes disqualification of DMK ward councillor

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday set aside an order passed by the Thanjavur City Corporation Commissioner disqualifying a DMK ward councillor and directed the commissioner to reconsider the decision after providing the DMK man with an opportunity for a personal hearing.



Justice Abdul Quddhose passed the order on the petition filed by Thanjavur corporation ward 14 councillor A Prakash. He was disqualified after a few persons submitted objections against him alleging that at the time of filing his nomination, Prakash had concealed the fact that his brother had some ongoing contracts with the corporation.



However, Prakash claimed in his petition that he was in no way connected with his brother's contracts and that he had already cleared the allegation during the scrutiny of nominations. Even so, the corporation commissioner passed an order on March 25, stating he was disqualified from his position based on his brother's explanation.



Justice Quddhose observed that the principles of natural justice were violated by the authorities. He quashed the commissioner's order and directed the commissioner to reconsider the decision after affording the opportunity of a personal hearing to Prakash and take a decision within two months from April 6.