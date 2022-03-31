Madurai Kamaraj University passes resolution to withdraw syndicate's decision to revise salary

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Senate members of the Madurai Kamaraj University on Wednesday passed a resolution to withdraw the syndicate's decision to revise the salary and recover excess pay from the staff. Saraswathi Narayanan College Principal M Kannan moved the appeal tabled by the administrative staff of MKU.

According to the appeal, the resolution taken during a meeting on March 22 is contrary to the syndicate's resolution taken on March 13, 2018, and the finance committee resolution dated February 2, 2018, wherein the existing pay scale for all staff is approved following the G.O. no.303 from Finance Department dated October 11, 2017, for the present employees and future recruits.

"The salaries should also be on par with the State government ministerial pay scale as per the Seventh Pay Commission. The Government of Tamil Nadu has categorically accepted that the University of Madras, MKU, and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University has historically been adopting the secretariat pay scale of common pay in its G.O.no 110 Higher Education(K1) dated June 12, 2018," it added.

Senate members unanimously passed a resolution to withdraw the syndicate decision to revise the salary. American College Principal M Davamani Christober said that the college did not consider the recommendations of the varsity's administration while recruiting the staff in the college.

Due to this, files sent by his college are pending from 2020 onwards, he said. Syndicate member Lakshmipathy said a committee would be formed soon to resolve the issue.

