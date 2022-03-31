STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

The Salem Sowdeswari College (SSC), started in 1975,  has more than 1,000 students and 55 faculty members, of which 26 are men. The college offers seven UG courses and two PG research courses.

By M Sabari
Express News Service

SALEM: The State government has given consent to convert an aided, co-education college into a women's college. Though the decision will help women students, male faculty members flagged concerns of job loss.

The Salem Sowdeswari College (SSC), started in 1975,  has more than 1,000 students and 55 faculty members, of which 26 are men. The college offers seven UG courses and two PG research courses.

The Sri Sowdeswari Mahajana Charitable Trust which manages the college sought permission from the government to convert it as a women's college, and the government gave its nod in the second week of March.

A Raja, president of Retirees Forum of Aided College Teachers Association (RFACTA) said, "SSC is an aided college and it should function as per The Tamil Nadu Private College (Regulation Act), 1976. The college administration is converting it into a women's college claiming it will help women's education. Around 80 per cent of students are male and the decision will affect them. Further, as per norms, the correspondent does not have the authority to take such a decision. Only the college committee consisting of the principal, faculties, university representatives can take a decision and the correspondent should execute it."

Principal V Balaji said, "Following all procedures and rules, we requested the government to convert this college into a women's college. The government looked into all aspects and gave its nod. Even it registered the objections of the teachers association in this regard in its GO. Girl students from areas like Nethimedu, Annathanapatti, Seelanaickenpatti, Kondalampatti and Attaiyampatti will benefit."

There is only one aided college and government college available for women in Salem city. Students have to change two buses to reach the college at Gorimedu. Evening college students find it difficult to return home at night due to the distance. If SSC is converted,  it will help girl students."

Regional Joint Director for Collegiate Education G Ezhilan said, "The college started the process two years ago and the government has now given the permission. Male faculty members need not fear loss of jobs. They cannot be terminated or transferred without nod from the government and regional joint director."

Vice-Chancellor of Periyar University

R Jagannathan said the affiliation committee of the university will visit the college and ascertain if it fulfilled the criteria, The process would take at least a month, he added.

