Recurring motor wire theft in Coimbatore leaves ryots worried 

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Recurring theft of electric wire has come as a rude shock for farmers in Thadagam. The farmers said 21 thefts took place in four months and alleged that police refuse to accept their complaints.

K Ranganathan, state vice president of farmers association (non-political), said, "The increasing incidents of pump set motor wire theft is adding to farmers economic woes as wires have to be reinstalled every time. Despite repeated complaints with police, the incidents are recurring. Also, police do not register cases on the complaint lodged by affected farmers. We even met then-Superintendent Police on the issue, but no action has been taken yet."

P Ramasamy (80), a farmer in Ramanathapuram, said, "I cultivated banana in my 4.5 acres of land. On March 25, miscreants stole a 120-metre length of wire from the field. The cost of one metre is `150. For cable itself, I have to spend `18,000. Also, charges for installation will be `2000 and `4,000 for earthmover rent. I could not arrange money immediately and the farm has nit been irrigation for five days." He said he did not lodge a complaint with police as they do not register a case immediately. P Rajan, a farmer in Madathur, said he lost 70 metre of wire on the same day.

R Manoharan, a farmer in Kalaiyanur, said, "Twice wire was stolen from my farm in the last one year. Totally, I lost 200 metres of wire. Despite the complaint to police, they did not register a case. They always asked me to come the next day. I gave up after repeated visits to the police station."

Despite several attempts, Perinaickenpalayam DSP was not available for comment. Superintendent Police V Badri Narayanan, who assumed the post recently, said he will look into the issue.